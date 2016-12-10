China's 1st indigenous aircraft carrier may be launched next year

The bridge of China's first domestically made aircraft carrier has been almost completed, photos recently obtained by Kyodo News show, with military experts predicting that it may be launched into the water early next year.

The photos, taken in early December, also show that the scaffolding around the hull of the carrier, under construction at a shipyard in the country's northeastern port city of Dalian, has already been taken down.

The external appearance of the warship bears a close resemblance to China's first aircraft carrier, the Liaoning, which went into service in 2012 after it was bought from Ukraine and refurbished.