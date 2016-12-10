S. Koreans call for Park to step down following impeachment motion

Thousands of people gathered in central Seoul on Saturday to call on President Park Geun Hye to immediately step down, a day after parliament voted to impeach her over an influence-peddling scandal.

The organizers estimated that around 500,000 people took part in the rally, the seventh in as many weeks. In contrast to the earlier demonstrations, the latest was marked by a festive move in the wake of the National Assembly's passage of the impeachment motion.

Park's presidential powers have now been suspended as the Constitutional Court considers the legality of her removal from office, which could take up to six months.