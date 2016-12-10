Close

Kyodo News

December 11, 2016 0:46

22:13 10 December 2016

3 arrested in Indonesia over bomb plot

JAKARTA, Dec. 10, Kyodo

Indonesian counterterrorism police on Saturday arrested three people on suspicion of planning to set off a bomb near the presidential palace, police said.

A Detachment 88 source said the two men and a woman were arrested after one of the men was monitored travelling from Solo city in Central Java Province to Jakarta.

The two men were later arrested in Jakarta and the woman in a rental house in a suburb outside Jakarta, where the bomb was confiscated.

