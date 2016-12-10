22:57 10 December 2016
Japan scrambles fighters as China military planes fly off Miyako Is.
TOKYO, Dec. 10, Kyodo
Japan scrambled fighters from its Air Self-Defense Force on Saturday in response to the flight of six Chinese military aircraft including fighter jets over a strait separating islands in Okinawa, the Defense Ministry said.
There was no violation of Japan's airspace, the ministry's Joint Staff Office said.
The planes consisted of two Su-30 fighters, two H-6 bombers, and two intelligence-gathering aircraft, the office said.
