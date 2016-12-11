11:08 11 December 2016
OPEC to coordinate oil output cut with Russia, other nonmembers
VIENNA, Dec. 11, Kyodo
The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries on Saturday reached an agreement with nonmember states on a joint production cut for half a year starting January in a further push to slash stockpiles that are dampening oil prices.
Under the deal struck at a ministerial meeting in Vienna, 11 nonmember countries including Russia, Mexico and Kazakhstan aim to curb output by a total of 558,000 barrels per day. This is on top of a cut of 1.2 million barrels a day agreed by the OPEC members Nov. 30.
After the meeting, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak told a press conference, "Today's deal will speed up the oil market stabilization, reduce volatility and attract new investments," according to Reuters news service.
