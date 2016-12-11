OPEC to coordinate oil output cut with Russia, other nonmembers

The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries on Saturday reached an agreement with nonmember states on a joint production cut for half a year starting January in a further push to slash stockpiles that are dampening oil prices.

Under the deal struck at a ministerial meeting in Vienna, 11 nonmember countries including Russia, Mexico and Kazakhstan aim to curb output by a total of 558,000 barrels per day. This is on top of a cut of 1.2 million barrels a day agreed by the OPEC members Nov. 30.

After the meeting, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak told a press conference, "Today's deal will speed up the oil market stabilization, reduce volatility and attract new investments," according to Reuters news service.