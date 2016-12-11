Close

Kyodo News

December 11, 2016 12:50

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

11:08 11 December 2016

OPEC to coordinate oil output cut with Russia, other nonmembers

VIENNA, Dec. 11, Kyodo

The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries on Saturday reached an agreement with nonmember states on a joint production cut for half a year starting January in a further push to slash stockpiles that are dampening oil prices.

Under the deal struck at a ministerial meeting in Vienna, 11 nonmember countries including Russia, Mexico and Kazakhstan aim to curb output by a total of 558,000 barrels per day. This is on top of a cut of 1.2 million barrels a day agreed by the OPEC members Nov. 30.

After the meeting, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak told a press conference, "Today's deal will speed up the oil market stabilization, reduce volatility and attract new investments," according to Reuters news service.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 5 Dec 2016Philippines Senate approves membership in China-led AIIB
  2. 7 Dec 2016Annan laments rights abuses, lack of aid access in Myanmar's Rhakine
  3. 7 Dec 2016Nepal remembers Japanese mountaineer Junko Tabei
  4. 7 Dec 2016U.S. envoy to visit Tokyo, Seoul for 3-way talks on N. Korea
  5. 7 Dec 201652 killed after M6.5 earthquake hits Indonesia's Aceh

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete