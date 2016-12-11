11:13 11 December 2016
Japanese scientist Ohsumi receives Nobel prize at ceremony
STOCKHOLM, Dec. 11, Kyodo
Japanese scientist Yoshinori Ohsumi received the Nobel Prize in physiology or medicine for his study on cell recycling at a ceremony Saturday in Stockholm.
"There is no greater satisfaction as a scientist than seeing your ideas and efforts transform a field of research," the 71-year-old honorary professor of the Tokyo Institute of Technology said in a banquet speech afterward.
Ohsumi accepted the medal and diploma from Swedish King Carl XVI Gustaf as he attended the Nobel Prize Award Ceremony with his wife Mariko.
