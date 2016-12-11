Close

Kyodo News

December 11, 2016 12:49

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

11:13 11 December 2016

Japanese scientist Ohsumi receives Nobel prize at ceremony

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 11, Kyodo

Japanese scientist Yoshinori Ohsumi received the Nobel Prize in physiology or medicine for his study on cell recycling at a ceremony Saturday in Stockholm.

"There is no greater satisfaction as a scientist than seeing your ideas and efforts transform a field of research," the 71-year-old honorary professor of the Tokyo Institute of Technology said in a banquet speech afterward.

Ohsumi accepted the medal and diploma from Swedish King Carl XVI Gustaf as he attended the Nobel Prize Award Ceremony with his wife Mariko.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 5 Dec 2016Philippines Senate approves membership in China-led AIIB
  2. 7 Dec 2016Annan laments rights abuses, lack of aid access in Myanmar's Rhakine
  3. 7 Dec 2016Nepal remembers Japanese mountaineer Junko Tabei
  4. 7 Dec 2016U.S. envoy to visit Tokyo, Seoul for 3-way talks on N. Korea
  5. 7 Dec 201652 killed after M6.5 earthquake hits Indonesia's Aceh

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete