Japanese scientist Ohsumi receives Nobel prize at ceremony

Japanese scientist Yoshinori Ohsumi received the Nobel Prize in physiology or medicine for his study on cell recycling at a ceremony Saturday in Stockholm.

"There is no greater satisfaction as a scientist than seeing your ideas and efforts transform a field of research," the 71-year-old honorary professor of the Tokyo Institute of Technology said in a banquet speech afterward.

Ohsumi accepted the medal and diploma from Swedish King Carl XVI Gustaf as he attended the Nobel Prize Award Ceremony with his wife Mariko.