Chinese ships enter Japanese waters around Senkakus

Three China Coast Guard vessels entered Japanese waters around the disputed Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea on Sunday, the Japan Coast Guard said.

The ships were spotted in territorial waters around the group of uninhabited islets in the morning, the first intrusion in the area since last Monday. The islands are controlled by Japan and claimed by China, which calls them Diaoyu.

A patrol boat of the Japan Coast Guard issued a warning calling on the Chinese ships to leave Japanese territory.