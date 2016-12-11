Close

Kyodo News

December 11, 2016 15:50

14:05 11 December 2016

Figure skating: Hanyu becomes 1st to win 4 straight GP Finals

MARSEILLE, France, Dec. 11, Kyodo

Japan's Yuzuru Hanyu struggled in the free skate but eased to his fourth straight Grand Prix Final title on Saturday, becoming the first skater to achieve the feat.

Hanyu, who led the men's standings after scoring 106.53 points in the short skate, settled for third in the free skate on 92.36 but a total of 293.90 handed him a comfortable win over runner-up Nathan Chen of the United States (282.85) and compatriot Shoma Uno (282.51).

"I'm really pleased with the result. (But) I'm not quite satisfied with the performance," said Hanyu, who failed to land the second jump in a combination after a successful quadruple salchow and also had one under-rotated jump in another combination later on.

The 22-year-old set world record scores in the short skate and free skate at the same competition last year in Barcelona, but he couldn't repeat the heroics this time.

"Being third in the free skate is really frustrating. I've got so many things to look back on, and will try to pick myself up again for the nationals (from Dec. 22)," Hanyu said.

Uno narrowly missed out on the runner-up spot and placed third for the second year running, but voiced satisfaction as he nailed all his jumps on the day to recover from fourth in the short skate.

"I went back to basics to be attack-minded, with no holdbacks," the 18-year-old said. "There are some issues to work on but I managed to jump with my heart. I feel I could compete more than last year."

Satoko Miyahara rewrote her personal best total of 218.33 to finish second also for the second year in a row, scoring a personal-high 143.69 in the free skate to place behind Russian Evgenia Medvedeva (227.66) and above Anna Pogorilaya (216.47).

"It wasn't perfect but I somehow came through. I could tell the triple-triple combination clicked and that was good," said Miyahara, whose only mistakes in jumps came in an early triple flip which she under-rotated.

"Getting above the 140 mark was really pleasing," the 18-year-old said.

==Kyodo

