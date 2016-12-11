Rugby: Kobe hold on to inflict another defeat on Toshiba

Kobe Kobelco Steelers ensured there was no respite to Toshiba's dreadful run of results in the Japan Rugby Top League as they beat the Brave Lupus 30-24 Sunday at Noevir Stadium.

Despite finishing the stronger of the two teams, Toshiba fell to their seventh loss in their last eight games.

Kobe, meanwhile, kept their slim hopes of winning the title alive. The Steelers are fourth in the rankings and play both the top two teams -- Yamaha Jubilo and Suntory Sungoliath -- in the closing weeks of the season, which reaches its climax on Jan. 14.

Tries by Daiki Hashimoto, Shintaro Hayashi and Kenji Shomen and three conversions and two penalties from the left boot of Ryohei Yamanaka saw Kobe lead 27-3 with 50 minutes gone.

But Toshiba hit back with Kyosuke Kajikawa, Coenraad Van Wyk and Taiki Matsunobu all crossing the chalk to earn the visitors a bonus point for losing by seven or less and prevent the Steelers from picking up a winning bonus point.

"Full credit to Toshiba. We know they are a proud club and they didn't disappoint with their physicality and their never-give-up attitude," said Kobe coach Jim McKay. "It was a game of two halves and in the end we did just enough."

In the day's other games, Toyota Industries Shuttles lifted themselves off the bottom of the table with a 33-19 win over NTT Communications Shining Arcs, while Munakata Sanix Blues edged Toyota Verblitz 15-14.

The team finishing 16th -- currently Honda Heat -- is automatically relegated at the end of the season, while the teams finishing 13th to 15th play a relegation/promotion game against the second, third and fourth best teams from the regional leagues.

On Sunday, Hino Red Dolphins ensured they would be one of the sides vying for a spot in the top flight.

Hino beat Chubu Electric Power 64-0 to win Top Challenge 2 -- the tournament for the runners-up in the three regional leagues. The Red Dolphins, who beat Chugoku Electric Power last week, will now join the three regional champions -- Kyuden Voltex, NTT Docomo Red Hurricanes and Mitsubishi Sagamihara DynaBoars -- in TC 1.

Meanwhile, Kamaishi Seawaves made sure of their place in the new national second division when they beat Osaka Police 40-36 to clinch TC 3.

The eighth and final place in the Top Challenge League will be determined next week when the police side take on Mazda Blue Zoomers.

