Figure skating: Hanyu becomes 1st to win 4 straight GP Finals

Japan's Yuzuru Hanyu struggled in the free skate but eased to his fourth straight Grand Prix Final title on Saturday, becoming the first skater to achieve the feat.

Hanyu, who led the men's standings after scoring 106.53 points in the short skate, settled for third in the free skate on 187.37 but a total of 293.90 handed him a comfortable win over runner-up Nathan Chen of the United States (282.85) and compatriot Shoma Uno (282.51).

"I'm really pleased with the result. (But) I'm not quite satisfied with the performance, I was a little tired," said Hanyu, who failed to land a quadruple salchow in a combination jump, had one under-rotated jump in another combination and the last triple lutz turn into a single.