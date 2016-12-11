Close

Kyodo News

December 11, 2016 18:51

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

17:58 11 December 2016

Figure skating: Hanyu becomes 1st to win 4 straight GP Finals

MARSEILLE, France, Dec. 11, Kyodo

Japan's Yuzuru Hanyu struggled in the free skate but eased to his fourth straight Grand Prix Final title on Saturday, becoming the first skater to achieve the feat.

Hanyu, who led the men's standings after scoring 106.53 points in the short skate, settled for third in the free skate on 187.37 but a total of 293.90 handed him a comfortable win over runner-up Nathan Chen of the United States (282.85) and compatriot Shoma Uno (282.51).

"I'm really pleased with the result. (But) I'm not quite satisfied with the performance, I was a little tired," said Hanyu, who failed to land a quadruple salchow in a combination jump, had one under-rotated jump in another combination and the last triple lutz turn into a single.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

  • Hanyu becomes 1st to win 4 straight GP Finals
Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 5 Dec 2016Philippines Senate approves membership in China-led AIIB
  2. 7 Dec 2016Annan laments rights abuses, lack of aid access in Myanmar's Rhakine
  3. 7 Dec 2016Nepal remembers Japanese mountaineer Junko Tabei
  4. 7 Dec 2016U.S. envoy to visit Tokyo, Seoul for 3-way talks on N. Korea
  5. 7 Dec 201652 killed after M6.5 earthquake hits Indonesia's Aceh

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete