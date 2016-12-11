Turkey declares day of mourning after 29 killed in blasts

Turkey declared a day of national mourning on Sunday after two explosions that rocked central Istanbul the previous evening, killing 29 people, mostly police officers, and injuring 166 others, according to local media reports.

The first blast, a car bombing, occurred outside Besiktas Vodafone Arena near Istanbul's central Taksim Square around 11 p.m. local time, and the second, a suicide bombing, less than a minute later at a nearby park, the reports said.

The car bomb reportedly targeted a bus carrying riot police, with 27 of those killed being police officers, including two police chiefs, according to state-run Anadolu news agency.