S. Korean prosecutors indict ex-Park aide, ex-vice culture minister

South Korean prosecutors on Sunday indicted a former senior secretary of President Park Geun Hye and a former vice culture minister as part of ongoing investigations into an abuse-of-power scandal involving the president.

Park's former senior economic aide, Cho Won Dong, was indicted without detention for attempting to force the chairman of a media conglomerate to dismiss a vice chairwoman in July 2013, according to Yonhap News Agency.

The prosecutors also said Park is suspected of collusion in the attempted coercion. She was reportedly angered by a television program produced by the company that satirized the president.