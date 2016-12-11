Video Advisory (Dec. 11) Traditional music, martial art presented

The following is the latest available news video.

Traditional music, martial art presented

-- Diplomats in Tokyo enjoyed traditional Japanese music and martial art demonstrations on Dec. 10, 2016, together with Prince Akishino and Princess Kiko. The event was held to introduce Japanese traditional culture prior to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralymics.

