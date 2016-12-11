Close

Kyodo News

December 11, 2016 21:53

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

20:12 11 December 2016

Video Advisory (Dec. 11) Traditional music, martial art presented

TOKYO, Dec. 11, Kyodo

The following is the latest available news video.

 

Traditional music, martial art presented

-- Diplomats in Tokyo enjoyed traditional Japanese music and martial art demonstrations on Dec. 10, 2016, together with Prince Akishino and Princess Kiko. The event was held to introduce Japanese traditional culture prior to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralymics.

(http://www.47news.jp/movie/general_national/post_15547/)

 

NOTE: To see and order the video, please go to the URL given. Use of the video is limited to news and other relevant broadcasting.

==Kyodo

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 5 Dec 2016Philippines Senate approves membership in China-led AIIB
  2. 7 Dec 2016Annan laments rights abuses, lack of aid access in Myanmar's Rhakine
  3. 11 Dec 2016Japan disregards U.S. opposition to Abe-Putin talks in Tokyo
  4. 7 Dec 2016Nepal remembers Japanese mountaineer Junko Tabei
  5. 7 Dec 2016U.S. envoy to visit Tokyo, Seoul for 3-way talks on N. Korea

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete