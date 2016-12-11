Turkey declares day of mourning after 38 killed in blasts

Turkey declared a day of national mourning on Sunday after two explosions that rocked central Istanbul the previous evening, killing 38 people, mostly police officers, and injuring 155 others, according to local media reports.

The first blast, a car bombing, occurred outside Besiktas Vodafone Arena near Istanbul's central Taksim Square around 11 p.m. local time, and the second, a suicide bombing, less than a minute later at a nearby park, the reports said.

Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Numan Kurtulmus told broadcaster CNN Turk on Sunday that the Kurdistan Workers Party, an outlawed group that has waged a decades-long insurgency against the Turkish state, may be behind the attack.