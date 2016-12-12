Close

Kyodo News

December 12, 2016 15:59

13:39 12 December 2016

U.N. confab begins in Nagasaki to promote nuclear disarmament

NAGASAKI, Dec. 12, Kyodo

A two-day U.N. conference on nuclear disarmament began Monday in Nagasaki, southwestern Japan, attended by government officials, academics and nonprofit organizations from around 20 countries.

About 60 people participated in the 26th United Nations Conference on Disarmament Issues, the first following U.S. President Barack Obama's historic visit in May to Hiroshima which, along with Nagasaki, is one of the two Japanese cities to come under U.S. atomic bombing during World War II.

"Recalling the inhumanity of nuclear weapons should be the starting point of the (discussion)," Japanese Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida said in a video message.

