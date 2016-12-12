Close

Kyodo News

December 12, 2016 15:59

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

13:49 12 December 2016

Japanese construction gear makers riding on greater demand in India

By Atul Ranjan
NEW DELHI, Dec. 12, Kyodo

Japanese construction equipment manufacturers are poised to take advantage of India's growing infrastructure investment, planning to boost production capacity and putting new models on the market.

Kobelco Construction Machinery Co.'s Indian subsidiary is planning to double its annual production capacity as it expects demand for heavy construction machinery to increase in the country, which is likely to invest $1 trillion in the infrastructure sector alone in the next few years, according to Vikram Sharma, managing director and chief executive officer of Kobelco Construction Equipment India Pvt. Ltd.

"We are working on doubling the production capacity of our Sri City-based facility in Andhra Pradesh to around 2,500 units per year from the current annual capacity of 1,200 units as we expect the demand for heavy construction equipment to increase in the next three to four years with infrastructure activities in the country likely to get a boost with the proposed $1 trillion investment in the sector," Sharma told NNA.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 11 Dec 2016Japan disregards U.S. opposition to Abe-Putin talks in Tokyo
  2. 7 Dec 2016Annan laments rights abuses, lack of aid access in Myanmar's Rhakine
  3. 7 Dec 2016Nepal remembers Japanese mountaineer Junko Tabei
  4. 7 Dec 2016U.S. envoy to visit Tokyo, Seoul for 3-way talks on N. Korea
  5. 7 Dec 201652 killed after M6.5 earthquake hits Indonesia's Aceh

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete