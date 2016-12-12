Close

December 12, 2016 15:59

13:53 12 December 2016

Ski jumping: Takanashi wins 3rd World Cup meet this season, 47th total

NIZHNY TAGIL, Russia, Dec. 12, Kyodo

Japan's Sara Takanashi won a World Cup women's ski jumping event for the third time this season and 47th overall Sunday, surpassing Finland's legendary Matti Nykanen to sit alone in second place in the all-time standings for men and women combined.

Takanashi stood in fourth place after her first jump of 92.5 meters on a 100-meter hill in Nizhny Tagil, Russia, but leapt to the day's longest 98.5 meters in the second run to collect 250.7 points, claiming victory in the fourth individual World Cup event this winter.

"I'm relieved," said the 20-year-old Takanashi, who had finished in third place in Saturday's event and failed to top the first run for the first time this season. "I concentrated on doing what I had to do and thought I'd have fun doing my jumps."

On having bettered Nykanen's record, she said, "I'm happy and I think it will boost my confidence, but we're not on the same stage," apparently referring to a more competitive and higher-level men's circuit.

Nykanen competed actively in the 1980s, winning four gold and one silver medals in men's Olympic events.

In Sunday's competition, 2014 Sochi Olympic silver medalist Daniela Iraschko-Stolz, who led after the first run, was runner-up with 244.1 points, followed by fellow Austrian Jacqueline Seifriedsberger in third. Japan's Yuki Ito was eighth.

==Kyodo

