Kyodo News

December 12, 2016 15:59

Category

14:19 12 December 2016

Japanese peacekeepers in S. Sudan take up controversial new roles

JUBA, Dec. 12, Kyodo

Japanese troops taking part in U.N. peacekeeping operations in South Sudan on Monday took on new roles of rescuing U.N. staff and other personnel under attack and of playing a bigger part in protecting U.N. peacekeepers' camps.

The Japanese government has assigned the new duties to a 350-member Ground Self-Defense Force unit that Monday replaced a unit deployed in the conflict-torn country the past six months. The new unit will continue to undertake the Japanese troops' main task of building roads and other infrastructure in South Sudan.

The new duties are authorized by security legislation enacted last year by the Diet that gives the nation's Self-Defense Forces more leeway in activities overseas under Japan's war-renouncing Constitution, but the move remains controversial at home.

  • Japanese peacekeepers ready to perform rescue mission in S. Sudan
