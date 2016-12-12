U.S. "not bound" by "one-China" policy, Trump tells U.S. media

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump questioned whether the United States should keep its long-held position that Taiwan is part of "one China" in an interview with a U.S. news channel on Sunday.

"I fully understand the one-China policy, but I don't know why we have to be bound by a one-China policy unless we make a deal with China having to do with other things, including trade," Trump said in an interview on "Fox News Sunday."

Since Washington established diplomatic ties with China and severed relations with Taipei in 1979, subsequent U.S. administrations have recognized Beijing as representing China under the "one-China" policy.