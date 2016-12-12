Close

Kyodo News

December 12, 2016 15:59

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

14:47 12 December 2016

U.S. "not bound" by "one-China" policy, Trump tells U.S. media

WASHINGTON, Dec. 12, Kyodo

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump questioned whether the United States should keep its long-held position that Taiwan is part of "one China" in an interview with a U.S. news channel on Sunday.

"I fully understand the one-China policy, but I don't know why we have to be bound by a one-China policy unless we make a deal with China having to do with other things, including trade," Trump said in an interview on "Fox News Sunday."

Since Washington established diplomatic ties with China and severed relations with Taipei in 1979, subsequent U.S. administrations have recognized Beijing as representing China under the "one-China" policy.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 11 Dec 2016Japan disregards U.S. opposition to Abe-Putin talks in Tokyo
  2. 7 Dec 2016Annan laments rights abuses, lack of aid access in Myanmar's Rhakine
  3. 7 Dec 2016Nepal remembers Japanese mountaineer Junko Tabei
  4. 7 Dec 2016U.S. envoy to visit Tokyo, Seoul for 3-way talks on N. Korea
  5. 7 Dec 201652 killed after M6.5 earthquake hits Indonesia's Aceh

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete