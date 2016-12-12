Close

Kyodo News

December 12, 2016 19:00

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

16:48 12 December 2016

FEATURE: Aged-care homes paid to improve self-reliance of residents

By Kyoko Chiba
TOKYO, Dec. 12, Kyodo

In a bid to lower insurance costs while improving quality of life for elderly patients, some municipal authorities in Japan have introduced incentive programs that reward greater independence for residents of nursing-care homes.

Keizanso, a nursing-care home in Tsuruga, Fukui Prefecture, received 120,000 yen ($1,040) from the prefectural government in April after a 77-year-old bedridden male patient regained the ability to go to the toilet independently. As a result, the graded level of nursing care required under the public nursing-care insurance system was lowered from 4 to 3.

In 2010, Keizanso began to take off diapers for residents in the daytime and its staffers began to help them use the toilet. In addition, dentists have been consulted to help some residents eat more solid foods.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

  • Aged-care homes paid to improve self-reliance of residents
Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 11 Dec 2016Japan disregards U.S. opposition to Abe-Putin talks in Tokyo
  2. 7 Dec 2016Annan laments rights abuses, lack of aid access in Myanmar's Rhakine
  3. 7 Dec 2016Nepal remembers Japanese mountaineer Junko Tabei
  4. 7 Dec 2016U.S. envoy to visit Tokyo, Seoul for 3-way talks on N. Korea
  5. 7 Dec 201652 killed after M6.5 earthquake hits Indonesia's Aceh

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete