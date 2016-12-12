FEATURE: Aged-care homes paid to improve self-reliance of residents

In a bid to lower insurance costs while improving quality of life for elderly patients, some municipal authorities in Japan have introduced incentive programs that reward greater independence for residents of nursing-care homes.

Keizanso, a nursing-care home in Tsuruga, Fukui Prefecture, received 120,000 yen ($1,040) from the prefectural government in April after a 77-year-old bedridden male patient regained the ability to go to the toilet independently. As a result, the graded level of nursing care required under the public nursing-care insurance system was lowered from 4 to 3.

In 2010, Keizanso began to take off diapers for residents in the daytime and its staffers began to help them use the toilet. In addition, dentists have been consulted to help some residents eat more solid foods.