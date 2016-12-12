Close

Kyodo News

December 12, 2016 19:00

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

17:32 12 December 2016

Hong Kong financial chief resigns, tipped to run for top post

HONG KONG, Dec. 12, Kyodo

Hong Kong's financial secretary John Tsang tendered his resignation on Monday, in a widely expected move paving the way for him to run for the territory's leadership post.

"Chief Executive (Leung Chun-ying) received the resignation tendered by the Financial Secretary John Tsang," according to a government statement.

Tsang, a 65-year-old politician who worked under both the colonial and the current governments after the former British colony was returned to Chinese rule in 1997, has yet to make his election bid official.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 11 Dec 2016Japan disregards U.S. opposition to Abe-Putin talks in Tokyo
  2. 7 Dec 2016Annan laments rights abuses, lack of aid access in Myanmar's Rhakine
  3. 7 Dec 2016Nepal remembers Japanese mountaineer Junko Tabei
  4. 7 Dec 2016U.S. envoy to visit Tokyo, Seoul for 3-way talks on N. Korea
  5. 7 Dec 201652 killed after M6.5 earthquake hits Indonesia's Aceh

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete