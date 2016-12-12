17:32 12 December 2016
Hong Kong financial chief resigns, tipped to run for top post
HONG KONG, Dec. 12, Kyodo
Hong Kong's financial secretary John Tsang tendered his resignation on Monday, in a widely expected move paving the way for him to run for the territory's leadership post.
"Chief Executive (Leung Chun-ying) received the resignation tendered by the Financial Secretary John Tsang," according to a government statement.
Tsang, a 65-year-old politician who worked under both the colonial and the current governments after the former British colony was returned to Chinese rule in 1997, has yet to make his election bid official.
