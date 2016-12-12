Close

December 12, 2016 19:00

17:51 12 December 2016

China voices "serious concern" over Trump's view on Taiwan

BEIJING/WASHINGTON, Dec. 12, Kyodo

China expressed Monday "serious concern" about U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's remarks suggesting that the United States need not adhere to its long-held position on the status of Taiwan under his incoming administration.

"We urge the new U.S. administration and leaders to fully understand that the Taiwan issue is highly sensitive and stick to the one-China policy," Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang told a regular press briefing.

His remarks came after Trump questioned Sunday in an interview with a U.S. news channel whether Washington should continue to recognize Taiwan as part of "one China."

