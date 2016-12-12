Close

December 12, 2016 19:00

18:06 12 December 2016

Abe determined to end isle dispute with Russia during his generation

TOKYO, Dec. 12, Kyodo

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe expressed Monday his determination to resolve a thorny territorial dispute with Russia over islands off Hokkaido ahead of his meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin later this week.

During a meeting with Kimio Waki, president of the Association of Residents of Chishima and Habomai Islands, and others at the prime minister's office, Abe said, "I will approach the bilateral summit with determination to bring an end to the territorial issue during my generation."

Abe and Putin will meet on Thursday and Friday in Yamaguchi Prefecture, Abe's home prefecture, as well as in Tokyo.

