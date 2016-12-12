Kanji meaning gold, money picked as best symbolizing 2016

The kanji "kin" meaning gold or money has been picked as the Chinese character best symbolizing this year's social mood in Japan, a Kyoto-based kanji promotion organization said Monday.

The selection came after Japan won 12 gold medals at the Rio Olympics and former Tokyo Gov. Yoichi Masuzoe resigned in June over a political funds scandal. Some also cited the "golden" hair belonging to U.S. President-elect Donald Trump.

It is the third time "kin" has been chosen as the year's kanji after 2000 and 2012.

The selection of the word was based on votes cast by the general public. Among a total of 153,562 entries received this year, "kin" ranked first with 6,655 entries, according to the Japan Kanji Aptitude Testing Foundation.

In Kyoto, Chief Buddhist priest Seihan Mori of Kiyomizu Temple handwrote the character with a giant calligraphy brush on "washi," or Japanese paper, 1.5 meters high and 1.3 meters wide, at the famous temple where this year's kanji was announced.

The kanji that placed second was "sen," meaning selection, following the U.S. presidential election and Britain's decision in a referendum to leave the European Union.

The kanji "hen," meaning change, took the third spot in the 22nd annual poll which began in 1995, reflecting changes in the global situation and a series of natural disasters such as earthquakes in Kumamoto and Tottori prefectures.

Last year, the kanji "an" meaning safety or peace was chosen after Japan's controversial security bills to expand the role of the country's troops abroad drew public attention, as well as a series of terror attacks around the world that stoked widespread fear.

==Kyodo