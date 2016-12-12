Soccer: Carrying Chapecoense's torch, Atletico won't let Kashima deter them

Atletico Nacional have all the respect in the world for Kashima Antlers but will not let that get in the way of them reaching the Club World Cup final, the South American champions said Monday.

Nacional arrived in Osaka on Saturday with a heavy heart, still grieving over the air crash two weeks ago involving Brazilian club Chapecoense, who were flying to Colombia to face them in the Copa Sudamericana final.

Amid the healing process, Nacional must turn their attention to Kashima, who on Sunday defeated African champions Mamelodi Sundowns 2-0 to advance to Wednesday's semifinal.

Midfielder John Mosquera said Nacional are out to win the Club World Cup not only for themselves but also for Chapecoense. So while Nacional will be on their toes against Kashima -- who will be trying to become the first Asian side to get to the final -- they are playing for something much bigger.

"The team is always in our hearts and our minds," Mosquera said of Chapecoense. "Every time we play and we win, it is an homage to their team. I think the entire world soccer community has been affected by this tragedy and everyone will remember them forever."

Coach Reinaldo Rueda's chief concern against Kashima is that fatigue might set in at some point during the match -- like it did for Antlers' first two opponents at the tournament, Auckland City and Sundowns.

"They are playing in Japan, didn't have to travel long hours," Rueda said of the J-League champions. "That is the advantage of playing at home because fatigue will show up at some point in the game. Teams can have a good first half only to fall apart in the second because of it."

"Mamelodi put Kashima under pressure in the first half but couldn't do anything after halftime. Kashima are a very good team, a very intense team. They are very fast in attack so we need to be careful."

"Nacional must be ready to play 95 minutes -- at 500 percent."

Traditionally, South American clubs have been the most passionate participants of the Club World Cup, even dating back to the competition's predecessor, the Toyota Cup.

Mosquera, who has always watched the Club World Cup on television in the past, said Atletico are no different and hope to end Europe's three-year hold on the trophy.

Corinthians were the last Copa Libertadores winners to lift the Club World Cup.

"We are all happy to be here because it's a dream to be participating in this tournament," Mosquera said. "We want to do whatever we can to get to the final."

"We've always watched the games and we think it's an amazing tournament. It gets a lot of attention because the world's best teams are here and we have a great opportunity here. We have plenty of motivation to win."

==Kyodo