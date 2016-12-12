20:32 12 December 2016
China voices "serious concern" over Trump's Taiwan remarks
BEIJING/WASHINGTON, Dec. 12, Kyodo
China expressed Monday "serious concern" about U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's remarks suggesting that the United States need not adhere to its long-held position on the status of Taiwan.
"We urge the new U.S. administration and leaders to fully understand that the Taiwan issue is highly sensitive and stick to the one-China policy," Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang told a regular press briefing.
His remarks came after Trump questioned Sunday in an interview with a U.S. news channel whether Washington should continue to recognize Taiwan as part of "one China."
