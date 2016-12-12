Video Advisory (Dec. 12) Kanji meaning gold best characterizing 2016

The following is the latest available news video.

Kanji meaning gold best characterizing 2016

-- Seihan Mori, chief Buddhist priest at Kiyomizu Temple in Japan's ancient city of Kyoto, writes the Chinese character "kin" meaning gold or money on a 1.5-meter-high, 1.3-meter-wide sheet of "washi" paper on Dec. 12, 2016. The character was selected as the single best kanji symbolizing the national mood for the year, when Rio Olympics gold medals and money scandals made headlines.

(http://www.47news.jp/movie/general_national/post_15553/)

NOTE: To see and order the video, please go to the URL given. Use of the video is limited to news and other relevant broadcasting.

==Kyodo