09:25 13 December 2016
URGENT: Japan, China, S. Korea postpone trilateral summit until 2017
TOKYO, Dec. 13, Kyodo
Japan, China and South Korea have postponed until next year a trilateral summit that was to be held in Tokyo later this month, Japanese Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida said Tuesday.
"We had been planning to host the summit between Japan, China and South Korea by the end of this year. But due to various circumstances, we will rearrange it and hold it in Japan at a suitable time next year," Kishida told reporters.
==Kyodo