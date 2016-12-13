Guterres sworn in as next U.N. secretary general

Former Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Guterres was sworn in Monday as the next U.N. Secretary General, calling for reform of the world body to better tackle global issues.

The five-year term of Guterres, 67, who spent more than two decades working for the Portuguese government and another decade as the U.N. high commissioner for refugees, begins in January after U.N. Secretary General Ban Ki Moon steps down on Dec. 31.

"The United Nations needs to be nimble, efficient and effective. It must focus more on delivery and less on process; more on people and less on bureaucracy," he said after taking the oath of office at a ceremony before the 193-member U.N. General Assembly.

"It is time for us all to engage in a comprehensive reform of the U.N. strategy, operational set-up and structures for peace and security," he said.

Earlier in the day, the U.N. General Assembly paid tribute to Ban, unanimously adopting a resolution acknowledging his contribution to the work of the United Nations.

"Over the last 10 years, Secretary General Ban has led the United Nations with unwavering principles for the good, with dedicated professionalism, and with never-tiring service to humanity," said General Assembly President Peter Thomson.

"Whether it was shifting international dynamics, a rebalancing of economic influence, rapid technological advances, or the rising interconnectivity and mobility of people, Secretary General Ban was always in the vanguard," Thomson added.

==Kyodo