Top nuclear envoys begin talks in Seoul to discuss N. Korea

The top nuclear envoys of South Korea, the United States and Japan began talks in Seoul on Tuesday to discuss ways to denuclearize North Korea following the latest sanctions imposed on Pyongyang by the U.N. Security Council and unilateral sanctions measures taken by the three allies.

Present at the talks at a Seoul hotel were Kim Hong Kyun, special representative for Korean Peninsula peace and security affairs at South Korea's Foreign Ministry, Joseph Yun, U.S. special representative for North Korea policy, and Kenji Kanasugi, director general of the Japanese Foreign Ministry's Asian and Oceanian Affairs Bureau.

The three officials are head delegates to the long-stalled six-party talks on ending North Korea's nuclear weapons program.