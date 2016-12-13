Man arrested for allegedly pushing woman off train platform in Osaka

A 28-year-old man was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of attempted murder after he allegedly pushed two women from behind on a train platform in Osaka, one of whom fell onto the tracks and narrowly escaped being hit by a running train.

Akihiro Hai, an unemployed man from Otsu, Shiga Prefecture, has admitted to "forcefully touching" a 63-year-old woman who fell onto the tracks at JR Shin-Imamiya Station in Osaka's Naniwa Ward late Sunday afternoon, but said he did not intend to kill her, police said.

He has denied pushing the other woman, an 18-year-old third-year senior high school student, according to the police.