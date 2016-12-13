Close

Kyodo News

December 13, 2016 13:06

  Japanese
  Simplified Chinese
  Traditional Chinese
  Korean

11:24 13 December 2016

Japan Display to take majority stake in Panasonic-Sony panel venture

TOKYO, Dec. 13, Kyodo

Major panel maker Japan Display Inc. will take a majority stake in Joled Inc., a display producer created by Panasonic Corp. and Sony Corp., by buying shares from a state-backed turnaround fund, a source close to the matter said Tuesday.

Japan Display, which currently owns a 15 percent stake in Joled, a maker of mid-to-large-size organic light emitting diode panels, will buy more than a 35 percent stake from Innovation Network Corporation of Japan, the source said.

INCJ, also the largest shareholder of Japan Display, holds a 75 percent stake in Joled, which was established last year by combining the organic light emitting diode businesses of Panasonic and Sony. The two companies own a 5 percent stake each in the new entity.

