Gov't dismayed at Okinawa governor's plan to skip land return event

The Japanese government expressed dismay Tuesday at Okinawa Gov. Takeshi Onaga's plan to skip a government ceremony next week to mark the return to Japanese control of a large chunk of a major U.S. military training area in the island prefecture.

The Dec. 22 ceremony will be held in conjunction with the return to Japanese control of the most land used by the U.S. military since the 1972 reversion of Okinawa. But Onaga said Monday that he will not attend the event in Okinawa, partly in deference to locals opposed to the construction of helipads near residential areas in exchange for the land return.

Noting that it took 20 years to achieve the return since it was agreed upon between Japan and the United States, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said Tuesday, "It is extremely disappointing if Okinawa Prefecture, which has been calling for the reduction of the burden it bears for hosting (U.S.) bases, does not welcome the move."