December 13, 2016 16:07

14:08 13 December 2016

Soccer: Cristiano Ronaldo wins Ballon d'Or for 4th time

LONDON, Dec. 13, Kyodo

Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo beat Barcelona striker Lionel Messi to win the Ballon d'Or for the fourth time on Monday, France football magazine announced.

Ronaldo, who was unable to accept the award in person as he is currently in Japan with Real for Club World Cup, helped Madrid become European Champions for the 11th time and Portugal win the European Championship title during the 2016-17 season.

Ronaldo, 31, also won the award in 2008 and when it had been merged with the FIFA World Player of the Year accolade in 2013 and 2014.

