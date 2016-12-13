Apple discussed $1 bil. investment in SoftBank's tech fund

Apple Inc. and SoftBank Group Corp. have held talks about Apple investing up to $1 billion in a $100 billion fund being raised by SoftBank, U.S. media reported Monday.

By investing in potentially the world's largest technology fund, Apple hopes to gain insight into emerging technologies like artificial intelligence, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources familiar with the matter.

Apple and the Japanese telecommunication and Internet service giant have formed business ties in the past. SoftBank was the first iPhone seller in the Japanese market, and the envisioned investment would further strengthen ties.