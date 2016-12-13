Video Advisory (Dec. 13) S. Koreans call for Park to step down following impeachment motion

The following is the latest available news video.

S. Koreans call for Park to step down following impeachment motion

-- Thousands of people gather in central Seoul on Dec. 10, 2016, to call on President Park Geun Hye to immediately step down, a day after parliament voted to impeach her over an influence-peddling scandal.

(http://www.47news.jp/movie/general_politics_economy/post_15548/)

==Kyodo