14:38 13 December 2016
Video Advisory (Dec. 13) S. Koreans call for Park to step down following impeachment motion
TOKYO, Dec. 13, Kyodo
-- Thousands of people gather in central Seoul on Dec. 10, 2016, to call on President Park Geun Hye to immediately step down, a day after parliament voted to impeach her over an influence-peddling scandal.
(http://www.47news.jp/movie/general_politics_economy/post_15548/)
NOTE: To see and order the video, please go to the URL given. Use of the video is limited to news and other relevant broadcasting.
==Kyodo