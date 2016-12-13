Close

December 13, 2016 16:07

14:52 13 December 2016

China reminds Nanjing massacre cannot be denied at annual ceremony

NANJING, China, Dec. 13, Kyodo

China held a memorial ceremony on Tuesday for victims of the 1937 massacre committed by Japanese troops in Nanjing, with a senior Communist Party official warning against any attempt to sweep the tragedy into oblivion.

"Any action to try to fabricate or change the history or try to make excuses for the atrocities will be condemned and spurned by the Chinese people and by all the people who cherish peace and justice," said Zhao Leji, a member of the ruling party's Political Bureau, who gave the main speech at the ceremony.

He said the mass killing "cannot be denied," and China will guard the memory and truth of the massacre that it says killed more than 300,000 people.

