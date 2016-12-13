Japan's ruling, opposition parties clash over casino bill

Deliberations over a bill to legalize casino gambling looked likely to drag on Tuesday, with the ruling coalition's hopes of getting the bill enacted soon coming up against opposition parties' protests.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's Liberal Democratic Party hopes to get the bill through the committee vote Tuesday to buy enough time to enact it in an upper house plenary vote before a two-week extension to the Diet session comes to an end Wednesday.

The Democratic Party and smaller opposition parties have signaled they will do all they can to block the bill's progress in the House of Councillors' Cabinet committee. The committee's chairman, who has significant powers over the timing of votes on bills, is Democratic Party lawmaker Shoji Namba.