Close

Kyodo News

December 13, 2016 16:07

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

14:58 13 December 2016

Japan's ruling, opposition parties clash over casino bill

TOKYO, Dec. 13, Kyodo

Deliberations over a bill to legalize casino gambling looked likely to drag on Tuesday, with the ruling coalition's hopes of getting the bill enacted soon coming up against opposition parties' protests.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's Liberal Democratic Party hopes to get the bill through the committee vote Tuesday to buy enough time to enact it in an upper house plenary vote before a two-week extension to the Diet session comes to an end Wednesday.

The Democratic Party and smaller opposition parties have signaled they will do all they can to block the bill's progress in the House of Councillors' Cabinet committee. The committee's chairman, who has significant powers over the timing of votes on bills, is Democratic Party lawmaker Shoji Namba.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

  • Japanese ruling, opposition parties clash over casino bill
Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 11 Dec 2016Japan disregards U.S. opposition to Abe-Putin talks in Tokyo
  2. 7 Dec 2016Nepal remembers Japanese mountaineer Junko Tabei
  3. 7 Dec 2016Annan laments rights abuses, lack of aid access in Myanmar's Rhakine
  4. 7 Dec 201652 killed after M6.5 earthquake hits Indonesia's Aceh
  5. 7 Dec 2016U.S. envoy to visit Tokyo, Seoul for 3-way talks on N. Korea

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete