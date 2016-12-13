Close

Kyodo News

December 13, 2016 16:07

15:26 13 December 2016

S. Korea, U.S., Japan to fully implement sanctions on N. Korea

SEOUL, Dec. 13, Kyodo

The top nuclear envoys of South Korea, the United States and Japan on Tuesday agreed to work closely to fully implement the latest sanctions imposed on Pyongyang by the U.N. Security Council and unilateral sanctions measures taken by the three allies.

The agreement came at talks held between Kim Hong Kyun, special representative for Korean Peninsula peace and security affairs at South Korea's Foreign Ministry, Joseph Yun, U.S. special representative for North Korea policy, and Kenji Kanasugi, director general of the Japanese Foreign Ministry's Asian and Oceanian Affairs Bureau.

The three officials are head delegates to the long-stalled six-party talks on ending North Korea's nuclear weapons program.

