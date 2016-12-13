Close

Kyodo News

December 13, 2016 19:08

16:13 13 December 2016

Rugby: Sunwolves name Tanabe, Herring, Hasegawa as assistant coaches

By Rich Freeman
TOKYO, Dec. 13, Kyodo

The Sunwolves announced the appointment of three assistant coaches Tuesday as they gear up for their second season of Super Rugby.

A day after head coach Filo Tiatia announced his initial 36-man playing roster, the franchise named their attack, defense and scrum coaches.

Former Panasonic Wild Knights and Japan fullback Atsushi Tanabe will be in charge of attack.

The 38-year-old spent many a season playing alongside Tony Brown, who will be handling the same role for the Brave Blossoms in the build-up to Rugby World Cup 2019.

Last season, Tanabe became the first Japanese coach to work in Super Rugby when he was appointed backs/skills coach for the Sunwolves.

Ben Herring, who played Super Rugby for the Highlanders and Hurricanes before working as an assistant coach to the Leicester Tigers in the English Premiership and the Canada national team, will be in charge of defense.

The scrum will be the responsibility of former Suntory Sungoliath prop Shin Hasegawa, who won 40 caps for Japan.

All three were recently involved with the Brave Blossoms under Jamie Joseph, and their appointments highlight the close links that are being established between the Super Rugby franchise and the national team.

The Sunwolves open their season on Feb. 25 at Tokyo's Prince Chichibu Memorial Rugby Ground when they take on the defending champions, the Hurricanes from New Zealand.

==Kyodo

