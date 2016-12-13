Close

December 13, 2016 19:08

17:24 13 December 2016

Putin cites need to sign postwar peace treaty with Japan

TOKYO, Dec. 13, Kyodo

Russian President Vladimir Putin cited on Tuesday the need to sign a post-World War II peace treaty with Japan but stressed a difference between the two countries over the stalled territorial row.

"We aim to conclude a peace treaty. We're aiming for a complete normalization (of ties with Japan)," Putin said in a Japanese television interview ahead of his summit with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe later this week in Japan.

A long-standing territorial row over a group of four Russian-held islands claimed by Japan has prevented the two countries from signing a peace pact.

