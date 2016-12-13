17:24 13 December 2016
Putin cites need to sign postwar peace treaty with Japan
TOKYO, Dec. 13, Kyodo
Russian President Vladimir Putin cited on Tuesday the need to sign a post-World War II peace treaty with Japan but stressed a difference between the two countries over the stalled territorial row.
"We aim to conclude a peace treaty. We're aiming for a complete normalization (of ties with Japan)," Putin said in a Japanese television interview ahead of his summit with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe later this week in Japan.
A long-standing territorial row over a group of four Russian-held islands claimed by Japan has prevented the two countries from signing a peace pact.
To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.