18:12 13 December 2016

Abe pledges $3 bil. to assist women in developing countries

TOKYO, Dec. 13, Kyodo

Japan will put a total of $3 billion towards supporting the advancement of women in developing countries by 2018, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said at a symposium on women's empowerment in Tokyo Tuesday.

"These efforts will assist women in developing countries, focusing on promoting respect for women's rights, improving an enabling environment for women to reach their full potential and advancing women's leadership," Abe said in a speech at the third annual World Assembly for Women.

The symposium, modeled after the World Economic Forum held annually in Davos, Switzerland, is hosted by the Japanese government.

