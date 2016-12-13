Close

Kyodo News

December 13, 2016 19:08

18:23 13 December 2016

URGENT: Inking peace pact with Japan difficult: Russian official

TOKYO, Dec. 13, Kyodo

The conclusion of a post-World War II peace treaty with Japan, hindered by the stalled bilateral dispute over Russian-held, Japanese-claimed islands, faces difficulties that are "virtually impossible" to overcome, a senior Russian official said recently.

In a recent press conference with Japanese media, the official also warned that Japan's keeping of economic sanctions on Russia, in line with Western countries, as retaliation for Moscow's annexation of the Crimean region in Ukraine in 2014 "hampers the (bilateral) relationship."

The comments have come ahead of talks between Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Russian President Vladimir Putin from Thursday in Japan, where the peace treaty and territorial issues are high on agenda.

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

