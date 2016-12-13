Soccer: Cristiano Ronaldo eyeing return for Club World Cup semi

Fresh from winning his fourth Ballon d'Or award, Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo trained with Real Madrid on Tuesday in Yokohama and is expected to be back in the team for the European champions' Club World Cup semifinal against Mexico's Club America on Thursday.

Possibly with one eye on the Club World Cup, Real coach Zinedine Zidane rested Ronaldo along with Luka Modric and Karim Benzema from the squad for Saturday's 3-2 La Liga home win over Deportivo la Coruna, a result that extended the Spanish powerhouse's unbeaten streak to a club-record 35 games.

Ronaldo was all smiles as the team went through their paces under the floodlights at Mitsuzawa Stadium but Sergio Ramos, who scored a last-gasp winner against Deportivo, did not take part in the first 15 minutes of the session that was open to the media.

Zidane and Brazilian defender Marcelo spoke to reporters here on Monday but there was no media access to the players after Tuesday's practice.

Ronaldo beat Barcelona striker Lionel Messi to win the Ballon d'Or but was unable to accept the award in person due to being in Japan.

The 31-year-old helped Madrid become European Champions for the 11th time and Portugal win the European Championship title during the 2016-17 season.

Ronaldo also won the award in 2008, and also in 2013 and 2014 when it had been merged with the FIFA World Player of the Year accolade.

He is one short of Argentine rival Messi, who has won it five times. In the final rankings, Messi was second and Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann third.

The award this year was handed out by France Football magazine separately from FIFA. It had been merged with the FIFA World Player of the Year award from 2010.

