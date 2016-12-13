Contentious casino bill clears upper house committee, passage likely

A bill to legalize casino gambling in Japan cleared a House of Councillors committee Tuesday evening, opening the door to its likely passage the following day -- the last scheduled day of the current Diet session.

The Democratic Party and smaller opposition parties had signaled they would try to block the bill's progress in the House of Councillors' Cabinet committee, but the committee's directors ended up agreeing Tuesday evening to hold a vote on the bill on condition the Liberal Democratic Party makes some alterations.

Any further extension of the current extraordinary Diet session would overlap with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's scheduled meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Japan on Thursday and Friday.