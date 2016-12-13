Olympics: 2020 organizers to form panel for choosing games mascots

Organizers of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics said Tuesday they will set up a panel of external experts to discuss how best to choose the official games mascots in a bid to ensure transparency in the selection process.

The move comes after the original logo design for the 2020 games was withdrawn last year over allegations of plagiarism and replaced in April after a competition that was open to the public following criticism that the initial screening procedure was opaque.

Hikariko Ono, spokeswoman of the 2020 Games organizing committee, said organizers are currently choosing prospective members of the panel, with a view to presenting the screening process to the International Olympic Committee and the International Paralympic Committee around March for approval.

"We think there are two very important aspects in selecting (mascots)," Ono said. "One is that it requires high-level specialization in a wide variety of fields and quality and the second is that the selection process should be transparent and participatory."

The panel is tasked with coming up with the overall schedule and details on how to solicit entries and choose from them, including eligibility and rules for the competition and who should take part in the selection process.

The scandal involving the initial 2020 Games logo, designed by Kenjiro Sano and selected in July last year, erupted after Belgian designer Olivier Debie claimed the design copied key elements of his 2011 work for Belgium's Theatre de Liege, and other allegations of plagiarism for earlier works by Sano and his team also surfaced.

The process to choose a new logo was made more transparent, including making it a public competition that drew more than 14,000 entries and unveiling the four shortlisted candidates to the public before a 21-member selection panel chose the winner -- artist Asao Tokolo's navy-colored check design that has roots in feudal Japan's Edo period.

Organizers also decided to set up a separate panel to think of the general concept for the torch relays leading up to the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics as well as the basic idea for selecting their routes, Ono said.

She said this grouping will comprise representatives from the organizing committee, the Tokyo metropolitan government and other prefectural governments, the central government's Cabinet Secretariat and the sports ministry, as well as athletes.

The concept for the Olympic torch relay will be presented to the IOC by around August next year and that for the Paralympic torch relay will be submitted to the IPC in February 2018, according to Ono.

The two panels were among matters reported to the organizing committee's executive board meeting Tuesday, she added.

