Trump taps Exxon Mobil's Tillerson as secretary of state

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump on Tuesday named Rex Tillerson, chief executive of Exxon Mobil known for his close ties with Russian President Vladimir Putin, as his secretary of state.

Tillerson's nomination underscores Trump's desire to improve Washington's relations with Moscow that sharply deteriorated in the wake of Russia's annexation of Ukraine's Crimea region in 2014.

But his connections to Russia will come under scrutiny during a Senate confirmation hearing, given his years of work with the energy-rich country, according to Republican and Democratic lawmakers.