No territorial issue between Russia and Japan: Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday denied the existence of a territorial dispute between Russia and Japan over Russian-held, Japanese-claimed islands off Hokkaido and said Japan must make concessions to conclude a bilateral post-World War II peace treaty.

"We believe we have no territorial problems at all. It is only Japan that believes it has territorial problems with Russia. We are ready to talk about this," Putin said in an interview with Japanese TV ahead of his visit to Japan later this week for a summit with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

In the interview, Putin said Japan's stance of addressing all four islands, including Etorofu and Kunashiri, and concluding a peace treaty go beyond the framework of the 1956 joint declaration and is a "separate matter."