Rugby: Japan women's secure 2017 World Cup berth

Japan secured their berth in the Women's Rugby World Cup for the first time in four tournaments on Tuesday, defeating Fiji 55-0 in Hong Kong to reach the finals in Ireland and Northern Ireland next August.

Fiji, who lost to Hong Kong on Friday in the opener to the three-way qualifying round, had to win to maintain their hopes but were beaten comprehensively by the Sakura 15 with Japan and Hong Kong sealing the two spots to qualify from Asia and Oceania.

Japan will be making their fourth World Cup appearance next year after competing in the inaugural 1991 tournament, in 1994 and 2002. They hadn't been able to add to the two wins since after missing the last three finals.

==Kyodo