Close

Kyodo News

December 14, 2016 1:10

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

22:36 13 December 2016

Rugby: Japan women's secure 2017 World Cup berth

TOKYO, Dec. 13, Kyodo

Japan secured their berth in the Women's Rugby World Cup for the first time in four tournaments on Tuesday, defeating Fiji 55-0 in Hong Kong to reach the finals in Ireland and Northern Ireland next August.

Fiji, who lost to Hong Kong on Friday in the opener to the three-way qualifying round, had to win to maintain their hopes but were beaten comprehensively by the Sakura 15 with Japan and Hong Kong sealing the two spots to qualify from Asia and Oceania.

Japan will be making their fourth World Cup appearance next year after competing in the inaugural 1991 tournament, in 1994 and 2002. They hadn't been able to add to the two wins since after missing the last three finals.

==Kyodo

  • Japan women secure 2017 Rugby World Cup berth
Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 11 Dec 2016Japan disregards U.S. opposition to Abe-Putin talks in Tokyo
  2. 9 Dec 2016China's Nov. producer prices show largest rise in over 5 years
  3. 8 Dec 2016S. Korea's parliament introduces motion to impeach Park
  4. 8 Dec 2016Vietnam begins dredging on South China Sea reef: Reuters
  5. 8 Dec 2016China hints 3-way summit with Japan, S. Korea difficult by year-end

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete