No territorial issue between Russia and Japan: Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin denied the existence of a territorial dispute with Japan and said Tokyo must make concessions to sign a bilateral post-World War II peace treaty, according to the transcript of an interview he gave to Japanese TV released by the Russian presidential office on Tuesday.

"We believe we have no territorial problems at all. It's only Japan that believes it has territorial problems with Russia. We're ready to talk about this," Putin said in the interview with a Japanese TV network broadcast Tuesday, just ahead of his summit with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in Japan, where the stalled territory and peace treaty issues are high on the agenda.

Putin's staunch stance over the Russian-held, Japanese-claimed islands off Japan's northernmost main island Hokkaido may dash Abe's hopes to make progress in talks over the territorial dispute through his personal ties with the Russian leader.