Close

Kyodo News

December 14, 2016 1:10

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

23:04 13 December 2016

No territorial issue between Russia and Japan: Putin

TOKYO, Dec. 13, Kyodo

Russian President Vladimir Putin denied the existence of a territorial dispute with Japan and said Tokyo must make concessions to sign a bilateral post-World War II peace treaty, according to the transcript of an interview he gave to Japanese TV released by the Russian presidential office on Tuesday.

"We believe we have no territorial problems at all. It's only Japan that believes it has territorial problems with Russia. We're ready to talk about this," Putin said in the interview with a Japanese TV network broadcast Tuesday, just ahead of his summit with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in Japan, where the stalled territory and peace treaty issues are high on the agenda.

Putin's staunch stance over the Russian-held, Japanese-claimed islands off Japan's northernmost main island Hokkaido may dash Abe's hopes to make progress in talks over the territorial dispute through his personal ties with the Russian leader.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

  • Police deployed ahead of Japan, Russia summit meeting
Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 11 Dec 2016Japan disregards U.S. opposition to Abe-Putin talks in Tokyo
  2. 9 Dec 2016China's Nov. producer prices show largest rise in over 5 years
  3. 8 Dec 2016S. Korea's parliament introduces motion to impeach Park
  4. 8 Dec 2016Vietnam begins dredging on South China Sea reef: Reuters
  5. 8 Dec 2016China hints 3-way summit with Japan, S. Korea difficult by year-end

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete